‘Beauty and the Beast’ fashion hacks: Easy and simple ways to look like Emma Watson

Hollywood actress Emma Watson is not only championing gender equality as the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, but is also impressing Indian fashionistas with her Disney princess look in musical romantic fantasy film “Beauty and the Beast”. Experts suggests that the easy ways to look like her in real life.

Sushma Khan, National Creative Director Make-up Lakmé Salon, and Audrey Dsouza, a TIGI Educator, have rounded up her statement beauty and hair looks respectively that have left many inspired!

For make-up

* Use a lightweight foundation blended well that will give you a healthy and moisturized look paired with a concealer under your eyes.

* Brush out your brows and fill them in softly with a brow pencil.

* To achieve the modern graphic eye liner, line your eyes with a soft brown gel liner and flick it out like a cat eye, except leave the flick unfilled.

* Complete the look with a coral lipstick which will balance out the eyeliner.

For hair

* Make sure you have some tools handy when you decide to do this on yourself; a dryer, a medium sized tongs, bobby pins, u-pins and a back-combing brush. It’s always better if your hair is a day old and not washed the same day.

* Make sure your hair has enough texture to work with; take large sections and spray every section with a heat protected product that will make your curls last more longer and define them. Use the medium tongs on every section and curl it away from the face giving it a looser texture to work with.

* Once you’re done with the style, open it using some smoothing cream to loosen the curls and add more shine and softness.

* Tie a ponytail at your occipital bone and fix the hair around the ponytail to create more texture and definition to the style. Take smaller pieces of the sections and dress them around the ponytail for better grip and a much fuller look making sure all the hair in the ponytail is incorporated.

* Once the back is complete, take smaller sections from the front and dress it away from the face. You can twist and open the twist slightly teasing it with your fingers and then fix it on the ponytail making sure the whole look comes together.

* The front section has to be raised while blow drying to make sure that extra volume is created on the roots. Once that’s done, hold the hair in the same position and spray it to create a wave and fix it in the same position.

* Fix the front section towards the side or towards the ponytail depending on how long or short the hair is.

* At the end spritz a shine or setting spray to lock in the moisture and the look.

