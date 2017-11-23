Beat winter blues with trendy capes

Want to wear capes this winter? Try these tricks. (Source: Instagram) Want to wear capes this winter? Try these tricks. (Source: Instagram)

Now that Winter is here, its time to add another layer to your dashing fit. Capes which stood out as the favourite of celebrities last year, is all set to rule the winter again this season so get hands on the right trends, say experts.

Sneha Mehta, Founder of Kukoon the Label and Priya Sachdev Kapur, Founder of Rock N Shop share expert tips on which type of cape one should wear.

* Vibrant rhythmic silk capes: A cape with your Indian outfits will just look out of the box and will make the fashion quotient high. So let the silk capes enrich your wardrobe fashionably before winter overtakes you.

* Animal print stays strong: The animal print winter essentials has a strong game for the season, but covering oneself with the same print just makes the look a little dead. Going glamorous with shades of soft beige and baby pink with a cheetah skin spots sets off a bold statement that won’t fail to make a lasting impression.

* Inhale courage: For those quirky winter parties, deciding the right outfit which makes you look different from the crowd appears to be a task. Wearing bold designed capes with your dresses or your pants, you can be the star of the show. For example one can go for a deep teal velvet colour with a bold print which combines an impact and a luxury that has an enticing mystery about it.

* Go timeless: Dressing sober makes most of the impact to your dressing style. For those cold office meetings, where a bomber jacket doesn’t fit well one can always go for sober timeless capes. The simplistic design works great on these capes and leaves understated impacts to any event to you choose to wear it on. One can also enhance the timeless glamour by adding bold earrings to your look

