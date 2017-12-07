Be a perfect bridesmaid while attending winter wedding

A dhoti sari is a unique trend to carry on and is a stylish Indo-Western fusion look that would give you a bold and a traditional look at the same time. A dhoti sari is a unique trend to carry on and is a stylish Indo-Western fusion look that would give you a bold and a traditional look at the same time.

The big fat Indian wedding season is here. So, this winter, opt for comfortable dresses for all the ceremonies like mehendi, haldi, sangeet, pre-wedding cocktails, post-wedding parties, and show-off your desi avatar with some fun and flirty styles.

Nidhi Yadav, fashion designer and Founder of the brand AKS and Pritesh Goyal, jewellery designer and Founder of the brand SLG Jewellers, list a few tips on how a bridesmaid can be ready to attend a wedding in winter.

* 3D embroidered wine coloured dress: The 3D embroidered wine coloured dress is a new fashion statement to match for the wedding ceremony. It will be a perfect option for bridesmaids if they want to be fashionable and unique. Complete your look with a delicate and personalized bracelet. Go for a statement piece that will instantly uplift your look. Style this dress with buckled ankle strap heels in maroon colour.

* Dhoti sari: Nowadays women are fashionistas and take saris as a style statement. A dhoti sari is a unique trend to carry on and is a stylish Indo-Western fusion look that would give you a bold and a traditional look at the same time. Big earrings with a handcuff will give you the perfect look for sangeet and cocktail. Go for lower heels like Punjabi Juttis, Mojaris or Khussa which will add that ethnic glamour and comfort as well.

* Flowy block printed lehenga and dupatta: A block printed lehenga in dark green colour and a crushed mulmul dupatta in shades of pink will add a bold contrast to your ethnic look. To complement with, one can pick a larger Maang Tikka that is encrusted with coloured stones and adorned with large beads or can go in for pieces like Polki or Pearls.

* Jackets and capes on saris: Look uber elegant with long sleeved Jackets and Capes to match your Indian clothing. Cape jackets have made their way to saris now. Try all types of cape styles this winter season such as cropped cape, jacket cape and floor touching cape. For a more regal touch adorn your look with Pearl Jhumkas and Chandbalis.

* Banarasi lehengas: Banarasi lehengas adorned with interesting work such as intricate zari or delicate embroidery will give that elegant look to the desi avatar. Ravishing Banarsi silk lehangas are an all-time classic. If you wish to go bold and loud one can choose jewellery studded with coloured gemstone which will add the required glare to the attire.

