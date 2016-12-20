Back to nature: This is the ‘it’ colour of the year for 2017!

Ready to rock the ‘it’ colour of 2017? Ready to rock the ‘it’ colour of 2017?

Each year, Pantone – a global standard for colour communication – releases the ‘it’ colour of the year. And 2017 is all about ‘a refreshing and revitalising shade”. Announced earlier this month, the colour of the year for 2017 is Greenery – symbolic of new beginnings.

Last year, the firm had chosen two colours Rose Quartz and Serenity (shades of pink and blue) for this year, representing the two genders; this year though, it has gone for a more neutral palette that’s not only closer to nature but is also meant to represent the deep-rooted craving for freshness.

Historically, the colour – which is intended to reflect the current cultural climate – has influenced not only fashion, but also other trends such as architecture, food, décor, etc. The yellow-green hue takes off from the concept of environment, of course.

“There’s a growing desire to reconnect with Nature and what is real, and find ways to disconnect from technology. We need a break. We need to stop and breathe,” Laurie Pressman, the Pantone Color Institute’s vice-president, told Forbes. “(Greenery) is about unity and community—connecting to oneself and others and a higher purpose, Nature.”

Over the past couple of fashion shows, we’ve already seen designers experiment with the colour green, especially for their Spring-Summer 2017 collections. The most popular pairings have been with different shades of the colour, along with more subdued shades of grey, denim and chambray.

But that doesn’t mean you’ll wear green all year through. Here’s a list of the top colour trends predicted for Spring 2017 fashion:

17-4123 Niagara

13-0755 Primrose Yellow

19-4045 Lapis Blue

17-1462 Flame

14-4620 Island Paradise

13-1404 Pale Dogwood

15-0343 Greenery

17-2034 Pink Yarrow

18-0107 Kale

14-1315 Hazelnut

