Are Baahubali saris the next big thing? Women flaunt jumbo prints of movie posters

Would you like to wear Baahubali sarees?

It’s been a week since the release of ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ but it’s already taking the nation by storm. With the sequel holding the answer to the suspense of “Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?”, people just couldn’t stop themselves from catching a glimpse of the mammoth blockbuster. The movie shattered all records by collecting more than Rs 500 crores but the mania is not limited to the silver screen alone. It has hit a few in the fashion circuit as well.

Not long ago, Baahubali style jewellery became the new fad with the official jewellery designers, Amrapali Jewels, rolling out 1,000 pieces out of 1500 pieces of gold-plated, silver, kundan, multi-coloured precious stones and pearls used in the film for jewellery lovers. And now, Baahubali saris have become the latest fashion fever in town.

Giving tough competition to superhero movies in the West with their own costumes — from Batman to Wonder Woman — movie buffs are now raving over printed Baahubali saris. With jumbo prints of the movie posters highlighting Amarendra Baahubali, his wife Devasena and a few others with him going to war, the fandom has reached a new level! Take a look at a few women donning the saris with poise and panache.

With the hype around these saris, we think it won’t take much time before it becomes the next big thing on the fashion block! What do you think?

