Baaghi 2 promotions: Disha Patani in a shimmery mini skirt or distressed hot pants?

Ever since the beginning of Baaghi 2 promotions, Disha Patani has been experimenting with her style. Be it showing style connoisseurs different ways to style joggers or giving gown goals in a baby pink, embellished, thigh-high slit gown from Falguni and Shane Peacock, the actor sure knows how to make heads turn.

Recently, while attending an event, Patani was spotted wearing a pair of distressed denim shorts with a shimmery detail on the hem, which she teamed with a black tank top and a cropped bomber jacket from Tommy Hilfiger. Giving accessorises a complete miss, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled her outfit with a pair of white sneakers from Puma. We think her outfit is trendy, chic and an ideal choice for summers.

Apart from her outfit, we also like her make-up and hairdo. Make-up artist Sonik Sarwate rounded off her look with a dewy sheen, a little blush, well-defined eyes and pink lips while hairstylist Amit Thakur went for a messy, top knot bun. We think her hairstyle complemented her outfit pretty well.

Disha Patani with Tiger Shroff during the promotions of Baaghi 2. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani with Tiger Shroff during the promotions of Baaghi 2. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While promoting her movie on the sets of DID Li’l Masters Season 4, Patani opted for a silver shimmery mini skirt teamed with an off-shoulder, floral printed crop top featuring a tie-detail on the front. We think her outfit is nice as separate pieces but put together it is a complete mismatch. While the glittery skirt makes her look party-ready, the top adds a summery, boho vibe to it. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor further accessorised it with a pair of pink sneakers and layered necklace.

While Thakur styled her hair in a half-tied curly manner, a nude make-up shade with light smokey eyes complemented her look.

We think Patani’s hot pants outfit is way better than the shimmery skirt one, but what do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

