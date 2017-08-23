Baadshaho promotions: Esha Gupta is a true fashion queen; here’s proof

Esha Gupta during Baadshaho promotions. (Source: Instagram/aasthasharma612) Esha Gupta during Baadshaho promotions. (Source: Instagram/aasthasharma612)

Esha Gupta is someone who has always managed to give us fashion goals and with the release of her next film Baadshaho, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz, it’s only expected of her to put her best foot forward. It’s good to see that the actor has not disappointed us so far, whether it’s flaunting a deconstructed shirt or nailing the desi look.

Recently, Gupta wowed all in an Adlyn Rae dress featuring a white lapel off-shoulder neckline and a thigh slit. The nautical striped dress hugged her curves in all the right places and showed off her toned legs perfectly.

Celebrity stylist Reann Moradian accessorised her look with minimal jewellery from Accessorize and FiFi Jewels and a pair of pretty silver Jimmy Choo heels with bright orange studs on it, while, celebrity hairstylist Mehak Oberoi styled her hair into gorgeous retro side swept waves. We are totally in love with this look.

Then, for another event Gupta kept it simple and really chic in a blue floral print jacket and fitted pants from Twelve AM:PM. We love how she wore it with the white pussy bow blouse.

The studded ankle strap heels from Charles and Keith complemented her outfit well. The entire look gave out a very relaxed vibe and that’s what we like about it. Pulling her hair up into a romantic, low bun was a good idea.

She also impressed us with her desi swag. The sage green anarkali which celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma picked for the actor looked lovely on her.

Earrings from Hazoorilal Jewellers and embellished jhuttis from Coral Haze rounded out her look.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

