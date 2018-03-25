Ayushmann Khurrana’s edgy anti-fit look will give you #stylegoals

Once again showing his love for asymmetric hemlines, Ayushmann Khurrana pulled off an anti-fit look to perfection. (Source: Two Point Two/Instagram) Once again showing his love for asymmetric hemlines, Ayushmann Khurrana pulled off an anti-fit look to perfection. (Source: Two Point Two/Instagram)

When it comes to men’s fashion, Ayushmann Khurrana is one those who has been fairly experimental of late. Be it his cool casual looks at the airport or dapper suits on the red carpet, he doesn’t shy away from giving a trendy twist to everyday fashion. So much so that he bagged the Hotstepper Of The Year (Male) award at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017. Recently, the Vicky Donar star was in Ludhiana for a special night surrounding the IPL and attending the event he showed us how to give a suave white shirt and pinstripe trousers a trendy twist. Who said the pinstripes are just for formal occasions and can’t be fun and funky?

Stylist Isha Bhansali, the force behind Khurrana’s chic style, recently chose a pair of cool pants from Two Point Two‘s SR18 “Gyne-Andro-Philia” collection for the actor, which gave a desi dhoti vibe.

Pairing the monochrome stripes lowers was a white collar shirt embellished with floral details on one side — also from the same brand. And rounding off the look was an ‘anti-fit’ jacket with asymmetric hemline in earthy hues with checkered sleeve and pocket.

While the ramp version of the look was paired with a simple white shirt, the Shubh Mangal Savdhan star opted for an ornamented one and we feel too much s going on when paired with the jacket.

But all in all, with a well-groomed beard, hair and stylish he pulled off the stylish look with elan. It all goes to say that now even Bollywood men are experimenting with different styles that go beyond the formal suits and tuxes or simple casuals.

