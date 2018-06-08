15 quick fix Shahnaz Husain tips to make your skin glow the Ayurveda way

Here’s how to take care of your skin this summer, the Ayurveda way! (Source: Pixabay) Here’s how to take care of your skin this summer, the Ayurveda way! (Source: Pixabay)

The scorching summer heat can bring in a lot of problems for the skin, which includes sunburn, sun tan, itchiness, irritation and rashes. The humid weather further leads to sweaty skin — which only adds grime and dirt to the body. But, fret not! Ayurveda can help you keep your skin healthy and glowing during summers.

Beautician Shahnaz Husain and Dr Partap Chauhan, the director of Jiva Ayurveda dole out some summer skincare tips and face packs for fresh and glowing skin.

* Tone your skin with chilled rose water everyday, using cotton wool pads. Wipe and stroke the skin with them. Then, pat briskly with the cotton wool pads soaked in rosewater as it is a natural coolant. It also helps improve blood circulation to the skin surface.

* Exfoliating the skin once or twice a week can work wonders. It removes dead cells and brightens the skin. Take sesame seeds (til), dried mint (pudina) leaves and honey. Crush the sesame seeds coarsely and powder the dried mint leaves. Mix all the ingredients with little honey and apply on the skin. Leave for five minutes and wash off with water.

* Don’t use harsh soaps. Moisturize your skin regularly. You can apply aloe vera gel to skin after bathing as aloe vera keeps the body cool.

* Mash half an avocado or papaya and add a few drops of lemon juice. Mix it well and apply on dry skin. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes, then wash it off with water.

* Mix cucumber juice or pulp with watermelon cut into pieces and add two teaspoons of powdered milk. You can put the ingredients in a blender, for a smooth paste. Apply on your face and neck and rinse off with water after half an hour.

* Apply dried and powdered orange along with lemon peels. Mix them with Fullers Earth (multani mitti), rose water and form a paste. Apply on the face and wash it off when it is dry. It deep cleans the skin and is good for oily skin.

* Make a paste of marigold petals with milk and one teaspoon honey. Apply on the face and wash it off with water after 20 minutes. Apply the pack twice a week. It helps to keep the skin clear of pimples. This pack is ideal for oily skin. For dry skin, use the same pack with red roses, instead of marigold.

* Neem leaves help control rashes and pimples. Put a few neem leaves in hot water and leave overnight for it to cool. Make a paste of the neem leaves and apply it on the face. Wash off after 15 minutes.

* Mix two teaspoons of wheat bran (choker) with one teaspoon of ground almonds, honey, yogurt and rose water. Apply on the face, but be careful to avoid the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

* Follow a daily bedtime routine, exercise daily for 10-15 minutes, drink plenty of water, eat fresh fruits and vegetables and avoid junk, oily and spicy food.

Ayurvedic ways to remove skin tan

Sun tan is another common problem that occurs during summers. The sun’s ultraviolet rays damage our skin and make it darker. You can try some home remedies to get rid of skin tan.

* Mix rosewater with gram flour (besan). The paste is great for de-tanning. Apply this mixture on your neck, face and arms for 20 minutes, then wash it off with lukewarm water.

* Mix crushed almonds with honey and milk to make a paste. Apply this paste to your skin a few minutes before bath, and then wash it off with plain water.

* Mix cucumber and papaya pulp with one teaspoon yogurt, one teaspoon honey, four teaspoons oats and one teaspoon lemon juice. Apply on the face and wash it off after 20 minutes. This one is suitable for all skin types.

* To remove tan from oily skin, mix cucumber pulp with yogurt and apply on the face daily. Wash it off after 20 minutes. It will suit oily skin, since cucumber is an astringent.

* Apply cold milk daily, using cotton wool. This not only helps to soothe the skin but also keeps it soft and smooth. It is suitable for both, normal and dry skin.

