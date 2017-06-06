Attending summer weddings? Get your Benarasi ethnic wear right

Weddings are significant life events when brides and grooms want to look their best. (Source: Instagram) Weddings are significant life events when brides and grooms want to look their best. (Source: Instagram)

Thinking of wearing a Benarasi lehenga or sari for a summer wedding? Make sure that you pick the right one in terms of colour and drape it innovatively, suggest experts.

Designers Naina Jain and Karan Arora shared tips on how to dress up with Benarasi in the right way.

* For the main function: You can get the elaborative weaves done on your Benarasi sari or lehenga for the D-Day. If we talk about the latest trend, you can unhesitatingly opt for these detailed weaves with no borders. These weaves look perfect on colours like fuschia, off white, gold and pastel colours which are trending nowadays. With that, you can carry a beautiful traditional Bengali drape which would work great with the heavy weaves.

To complete the look, don’t forget to get yourself the South Indian temple jewellery which undoubtedly looks ethereal and extremely exquisite.

* For a day event: If you wearing a Benarasi sari or a lehenga, you must try and choose the traditional jaal either for your sari or blouse. Additionally, if you are not very fond of the jaal work, you can go for the designs with small bootis for your traditional attire. Since the function is during the day, the light colours like lime, orange, mint green can be the best ones for your ensemble.

Moreover, if you are not very keen to sport a lehenga or sari, go and take out that pair of denim or a pant from the wardrobe and wear it with your favourite sari. This look is chic and contemporary.

For the jewellery, pick some pearl earrings or neckpiece or both that goes with the colour of your outfit. In addition to this, get a messy bun done with some gajra and you are good to go.

* For Sagan ceremony, Mehendi or Haldi: The brides are equally worried for these day or evening functions as the ceremonies are now celebrated with great pomp and show, so it gets little difficult to decide on what exactly to wear for such occasions. Sport a meenakari weave sari or lehenga with a touch of bandhej which makes the whole attire unique. Also, colours such as blue, green, rose gold accentuate the beauty of the meenakari weaves. Team up the outfit with heavy gold jhumkas and a middle parting bun.

* Why Benarasi: It is often said that saris complement the Indian women or we can also say it completes them. But seeing the rise in temperature during summer wedding, even brides deserve to stay cool and stylish. Benarasi saris are also known as all-weather saris, because of its adaptability.

