Athiya Shetty’s pantsuit is an interesting take on the lace fashion trend

Wearing lace outfits can be quite tricky — it is mostly sheer and if not worn right, it can just be a disaster. As naturally elegant as lace is, an all-lace ensemble can look extremely tacky if not designed, worn and accessorised with finesse. Around a year back we did see many Hollywood A-listers sport of a lot of lace on the red carpet, it made occasional appearances here in India in 2017. But here we are in the first quarter of 2018, and we have Athiya Shetty lacing things up all right.

Sensual and graceful at the same time, Shetty’s choice of an all-lace pantsuit from Italian brand Pinko can actually be a great option to channel some serious spring/summer fashion goals. The actor was attending the Belvedere event in Mumbai wearing this powder blue outfit.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the lace number looked lovely on the Mubarakan actor. Her outfit included a pair of flared leg trousers, a white, lace V-neck camisole teamed with a matching double-breasted blazer. While we have seen various versions of the pantsuits in the recent with our favourite designers giving it a trendy twist, this is a rare occasion that we’ve seen an all-lace pantsuit on a B-town actor. Patel accessorised her outfit with a pair of nude strappy heels.

A nude make-up palette with well-defined eyes, pink lips and soft wavy hair rounded off her look.

Previously, actors like Kriti Sanon and Priyanka Chopra have shown us different ways to include bits of lace in our outfits. One such instance was when Sanon looked ravishing in a cold-shoulder top featuring billowy transparent sleeves with lacy flared pants.

And another, when Chopra kept her layering game strong in a black lace trim midi dress from Self Portrait teamed with an uber-cool denim jacket over her shoulders to add some depth:

