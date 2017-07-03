Athiya Shetty ‘copied’ 3 looks in her latest photo shoots! And, 2 are from Priyanka Chopra alone

Have you seen the outfits Athiya Shetty copied from Priyanka Chopra? (Source: Instagram) Have you seen the outfits Athiya Shetty copied from Priyanka Chopra? (Source: Instagram)

Even though she is just two films old, Athiya Shetty is already a hit name in the fashion circuit. The actress is known for her casual yet spunky wardrobe. While she doesn’t really follow a pattern, the 24-year-old has been spotted in quite unique designer ensembles. Recently, the Hero actress featured on the cover page of a popular fashion magazine along with her Mubarakan co-star Arjun Kapoor. The two look regal and resplendent and their camaraderie is simply spectacular in the photo shoot.

What really catches the eye is, in fact, Shetty’s red dress, which strikes a resemblance with the outfit that Hollywood actress Elle Fanning wore at an event earlier this year. And if that wasn’t enough, her other two designer ensembles look alike to the outfits that Priyanka Chopra donned for her appearances earlier.

Can’t believe it? Well, we have proof! Take a look at the pictures here.

FIRST LOOK: RED GLITTERY GOWN

Shetty wore a red gown with puffed sleeves from Rodarte’s Spring 2017 collection. The outfit comprises of a wide neck sequin and matching lace tiered skirt. The actress backcombed her hair and wore light makeup to complement the dress.

Fanning wore the same dress for an event in January this year. The actress was styled by hair and makeup expert Erin Ayanian Monroe.

SECOND LOOK: PARROT VISCOSE GOWN

For her second look, Shetty wore a parrot and pineapple satin viscose gown from Gucci.

However, it was the same gown that Chopra had donned for another magazine cover.

THIRD LOOK: RUFFLED POLKA DRESS

Shetty posed with Kapoor in a backless polka dress with ruffled ends designed by Roberto Cavalli. Styled by Fabio Immediato, she left her straight hair parted at the side and wore danglers with it.

Well, the same dress was sported by Chopra earlier for the cover shoot of another magazine.

It’s sad to see that even though she looks great, most of her outfits were basically repeated. We wish the stylists could have picked slightly innovative outfits for her photo shoot.

What do you think of her looks? Tell us in the comments below.

