Out of the ordinary: Take inspiration from Athiya Shetty and Nimrat Kaur on how to work fusion fashion

Athiya Shetty (L), Nimrat Kaur have a fresh and trendy uptake on fusion fashion. (Source: APH Images, nimratkaurofficial/ Instagram) Athiya Shetty (L), Nimrat Kaur have a fresh and trendy uptake on fusion fashion. (Source: APH Images, nimratkaurofficial/ Instagram)

Now that layering and fusion outfits have become a norm, Indian designers are trying to blend the two and come up with more interesting collections. One such designer is Anamika Khanna, who is coveted for her delicate use of lace and tulle fabrics in fusion ensembles. Athiya Shetty, recently wore an outfit by the designer for an appearance at the store launch of Aza. For the event, the actor wore olive green pants paired with a white blouse with peppy red botanical patterns on it. Ami Patel styled the outfit with a matching green dupatta and a cape and we like the belt-like detailing on the waist that accentuated the actor’s frame.

Patel accessorised the look with a pair of danglers from Amrapali Jewels.

Shetty rounded out her look with nude make-up and sleek side-parted hair.

Attending the same event was Nimrat Kaur, and the Airlift actor chose to wear a sari. The Ridhi Mehra outfit was a lovely grey number, which was teamed with a semi-sheer blouse featuring extravagant white embroidered patterns. The ruffle detailing on the pallu and the pleated hems added an attractive element to the outfit.

Stylist Tanya Ghavri kept it easy in the accessory department with just a pair of diamond earrings and a bracelet from Begani Jewels. The actor rounded out her look with dewy make-up and a pop of red on the lips.

We like both the outfits but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

