Athiya Shetty gives us fashion inspiration in cool back-to-back looks

Mubarakan promotions: Athiya Shetty’s beauty looks are on point. (SourcE: Instagram/Shraddha Naik) Mubarakan promotions: Athiya Shetty’s beauty looks are on point. (SourcE: Instagram/Shraddha Naik)

When it comes to fashion, it’s well known that Athiya Shetty has a liking for all things cool. The Hero actress never fails to surprise us with her wardrobe and to put it straight, these days she is simply on a roll. Recently, while attending an event with her dad Suniel Shetty the actress was seen doing the denim-on-denim trend with so much flair that we just couldn’t help but fall in love with it.

Now, the budding star is back at giving us fashion goals in not one but two cool looks. Both were completely different from each other and she carried them really well. Shetty joined Illeana D’Cruz, Arjun Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor on the sets of Nach Baliye for the promotion of her upcoming film Mubarakan in a Payal Khandwala dress. We love the boho and desi touch of the pink and gold chevron print silk gown.

There were too many elements at play here with the collared neckline and silver jewellery from Amrapali Jewels but she pulled it off beautifully with a pair of strappy, sleek metallic heels. We love the touch of braids and soft waves to this look. Her beauty game was good with the grey winged liner, dewy make-up and a soft pink pout. She looked lovely.

At another event, she was seen working separates like a boss from Bibhu Mohapatra’s Spring 2017 collection. The bustier detail peplum blouse with the striped wide legged pants looked lovely on her.

The statement gold dangling earrings from Eurumme, a bright pink lip shade, a radiant face and beautiful bouncy beach waves added a nice touch to her look.

Do you like her style quotient? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd