Athiya Shetty and Aditi Rao Hydari redefine summer fashion in separates

From L to R: Aditi Rao Hydari and Athiya Shetty. (Source: Instagram/team_aditi, stylebyami) From L to R: Aditi Rao Hydari and Athiya Shetty. (Source: Instagram/team_aditi, stylebyami)

Both Athiya Shetty and Aditi Rao Hydari have their distinct sense of style. These beautiful ladies don’t follow a pattern but they do have a liking for all things cool. Athiya Shetty who was last seen in Hero, opposite Sooraj Pancholi was recently spotted with her dad Suniel Shetty at the 20th year celebrations of his blockbuster Indian war drama Border. For the event, the actress picked denim separates from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja. After crop tops, denims have made a big comeback this summer and Shetty looked super comfortable embracing the trend. But more than that, she looked extremely stylish.

She put on a patterned long jacket to give it a cool vibe and accessorised it with a chunky choker from Shringaar. With hair in beautiful waves and dewy face make-up, she rounded her look by matching the navy of her jacket to her heels. We think this look is something worth taking inspiration from.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari was seen attending an event in New Delhi in a striped co-ordinated set from Forever New. The Wazir actress complemented it with simple black sandals, blow-dried hair and fresh face make-up with defined eyebrows. We love how fuss-free the styling is yet so chic and of course, it helps when she looks so lovely.

We are in a tight spot as to who looked better. We think both Athiya Shetty and Aditi Rao Hydari redefined summer fashion in their own way.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

