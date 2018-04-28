Asian Designer Week: Karisma Kapoor looks splendid in an embroidered Perrie Fashions lehenga

Karisma Kapoor walked the ramp at the Asian Designer Week in PERRIE by Priya Rout ensemble. (Source: perrie_fashions) Karisma Kapoor walked the ramp at the Asian Designer Week in PERRIE by Priya Rout ensemble. (Source: perrie_fashions)

Be it street style or a designer sari, Karisma Kapoor can carry off any look with utmost grace. Recently, we spotted the 43-year-old walking the ramp at Asian Designer Week. The sixth edition of the fashion show, which is underway in New Delhi from April 27 – 29 sees both national and international designers coming under one roof. Kapoor was clad in a white lehenga by Nepal-based designer Priya Raut, who showcased her line Perrie Fashion at the show.

The lehenga had heavy floral embroidery work all over it and was teamed with a matching, short sleeve blouse. It was further styled with a semi-sheer dupatta and was accessorised with a pair of gold earrings. Well-defined eyes with a dewy sheen, glossy lips and side-parted wavy hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

The designer’s collection featured ethnic wear in shades of pastel and other light colours with a lot of colourful embroidery work on them. It also had semi-sheer, ruffles and frill details on it.

Prior to this, Kapoor was seen at her mother Babita Kapoor’s birthday bash in an appliqué nara printed crepe dress from Anand Bhushan’s Spring/Summer’18 collection. The black and white outfit featured a high neck and balloon sleeves. Styled by Esha Amiin, she accessorised it with a pair of studded earrings, a pair of off-white heels from L.K.Bennett and a statement black bag from Chanel. Not only is her outfit elegant, it can work as a great option to wear on both formal and casual occasions.

Karisma in another white ensemble, although this time a contemporary wear. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Karisma in another white ensemble, although this time a contemporary wear. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Kapoor’s look in designer Rout’s collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

