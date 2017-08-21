Artistic Appeal

Gaurang was inspired by the frescoes of Ajanta caves (Dilip Kagda) Gaurang was inspired by the frescoes of Ajanta caves (Dilip Kagda)

FROM delicately embroidered pieces, to reprising traditional painting techniques and even an upcycled bridal line – Day Three saw designers lend a different spin to festive wear at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter-Festive 2017. Here’s our pick of shows that made an impression:

Painted Glory

Inspired by the frescoes of Ajanta caves, Gaurang Shah’s “Chitravali” combined hand-painted kalamkari work with the richness of Kanjeevaram silk and a sprinkling of chikankari and mukaish embroidery. The hand-painted artwork were created using natural dyes and the palette of the collection leaned on the earthy side with red, turmeric yellow, moss green and black with a generous dose of gold. The zari-edged kalamkari pieces were our favourite.

Story Time

Rina Singh of Eka presented a light and somber line, which was a blend of chicness and comfort. Titled “Once Before, An Artist’s Wardrobe and Her Story”, Singh drew inspiration from artists Amrita Sher -Gil, Frida Kahlo and Pablo Picasso for her baggy dresses, oversized tops and flared trousers. Singh played with over-dyed linen, linen zari, silk blends and wool in shades of pink, indigo, charcoal and nude. She added hints of femininity with lace detailing and soft scalloped hemlines.

Travel Yarn

Amit Aggarwal’s “Monaco From the Heart of Kashi” combined the inspiration he drew from the Prince’s Palace of Monaco and Opera De Monte Carlo with Indian Banarasi brocades to present an unconventional bridal collection. His trademark moulded shapes and structured silhouettes made the looks, at once, traditional and international. We especially liked some of the sari-drape gowns, multi-coloured Banarasi ensembles and lehenga skirts.

All about Eve

The Woolmark Prize winner presented the “Rahul Mishra for Project Eve” collection, a festive line employing the deisgner’s favourite Chanderi, Maheshwari and Banarasi textiles. Distinctly feminine, in shades of pink, fuchsia, yellow, ivory, red and blue, Mishra’s collection showcased his finesse in embroidery yet again. The nature-inspired motifs lacked imagination but they complemented the elegant silhouettes that included lehengas, anarkalis, kurtas and saris.

