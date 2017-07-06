Armpit tattoo is the latest beauty trend to take over Instagram; would you get one?

The hashtag ‘#armpit tattoo’ on Instagram has more than 7,000 results. (Source: Instagram/gold_coast_tattoos, essenceofchic) The hashtag ‘#armpit tattoo’ on Instagram has more than 7,000 results. (Source: Instagram/gold_coast_tattoos, essenceofchic)

Armpit tattoos – yes, you heard us right – the armpit tattoo trend is the hottest thing on Instagram right now. Most of us might check our armpits while having a shower or during a waxing session, but that hasn’t stopped the artsy ones for using it is as a canvas for beautiful body art. In a broader sense, it’s not exactly a new concept as people with ink sleeves usually opt for tattoos up to their underarms, but to use it as the focus is entirely new.

The first thing that comes to our mind is the pain one would have to endure to get a tattoo done there as it one of the most sensitive part of the body but the hashtag ‘#armpit tattoo’ on Instagram got us more than 7,000 results, so there are definitely takers for it. The most popular ones are the intricate floral designs but anything else inspired by nature is good. There are spiderwebs, birds, dogs, and even sharks.

Food lovers have tried their hands at strawberries, and cupcakes while the more adventurous ones have gone ahead with optical illusion tattoos.

This is not the first time bizarre trends have taken over Instagram. Last month, it was the freckle tattoos which have caught the fancy of beauty hoarders. You might be thinking why would anyone want to do that to their face when they can get a healthy, radiant glow. But as it turns out, women like the cute, fresh aesthetic that barely-there freckles can add to their look. Ugh! Prior to this, dragon brows and feather eyebrows were doing the rounds.

