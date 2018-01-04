Arjun Kapoor or Karan Johar: Who wore the angry cat Gucci jersey better?

Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor wore the same angry cat jersey from Gucci. (Source: Varinder Chawla, karanjohar/ Instagram) Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor wore the same angry cat jersey from Gucci. (Source: Varinder Chawla, karanjohar/ Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor, who has his schedule packed with shooting for his upcoming movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, was recently spotted in Bandra. The actor, who will soon be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra, was dressed in a casual black hoodie. The jersey from Gucci had an angry cat motif emblazoned across the front with the letters ‘L-O-V-E’ positioned at right angles.

Kapoor teamed his jersey with black sweatpants and slip-ons, keeping it simple. He rounded out his look with black glares. Though we like the attractive hoodie, we think the actor could have paired it with sharp jeans or maybe athleisure pants, if he wanted to keep it casual.

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

Well, Kapoor isn’t the only Bollywood celeb to own this cool Gucci hoodie, and it was Karan Johar, who has already established himself as the ‘cool dude’ of Bollywood, who sported it first. In fact, we’ve often said that the director-producer usually has his peers and even the young brigade struggling to play catch up with his quirky style statements.

Last year in July, we saw Johar flaunting some feline love in this ‘angry cat’ sweatshirt from his favourite brand. The jersey was exactly like the one we spotted on Kapoor.

The chat show host paired it with a pair of suave Louis Vuitton glasses and white sneakers, keeping it casual yet trendy.

(Source: karanjohar/ Instagram) (Source: karanjohar/ Instagram)

Though we think Kapoor’s casual style was on point, it would still take more than sweatpants to beat Johar’s suave style statement. As is the case, the director takes the cake this time.

Who do you think wore it better? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd