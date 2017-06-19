Are you buying the right leather shoe?

One of the easiest ways to check the authenticity of leather is through touch and feel. (Source: File photo) One of the easiest ways to check the authenticity of leather is through touch and feel. (Source: File photo)

If the right choice is made while buying a pair of leather shoes and they are maintained well, they can last for quite long. Check the texture, insole and lining of the shoe, say experts.

Ishaan Sachdeva, Director at Alberto Torresi and Tabby Bhatia, Director at Voganow.com, have shared tips on how to go about buying a leather shoe:

* One of the easiest ways to check the authenticity of leather is through touch and feel. By pressing the texture of the leather if it is real, the texture would seem wrinkled and pulled. Also, genuine leather gives more of a natural and swanky touch.

* Shoe fitting is another is a most important factor to be considered while buying leather shoes. A leather shoe — if made by an experienced craftsman — will not only fit you well but will act as a part of your foot. A good fitting shoe will last longer as the chances of getting wrinkles or the shoe getting out of shape is ruled out.

* The insole and lining of the shoe also play an important role for shoe life than the shoe upper. A perfect pair of shoes should have an extra padded insole. An extra layer of cushioning between the feet and the shoe makes the grip comfortable and sturdy.

Genuine leather on the insole and lining helps the shoes to revive for longer and also eliminates the chances of bad foot odour.

* Another important aspect of leather shoes is its fragrance. Leather shoes have a rich fragrance which is typical of leather and cannot come from fake leather. Also, genuine leather does not have odour of chemicals or plastic.

* Examining the details of the sole is also considered to be an essential element before investing in the shoes and can be an important quality indicator. There are varied types of soles ranging from rubber, leather sole, to extra lightweight sole for longer walking hours.

It is recommended that the soles of the shoes should be stitched to the upper surface rather than glued. Genuine leather shoes sole can be replaced anytime throughout its life and can get a life again after wear and tear.

* Follow aesthetic and visual sensibilities while shopping a pair of leather shoes. If the pairs are handcrafted or hand painted, one should analyse the finesse in terms of colour finishing and stitching details. The stitching should be neat and barely noticeable.

* Check if the shoe has any kind of plastic coat or an extra unreal shine on it, which on the touch can make you feel that there is a layer between your touch and the material of the shoe. This shiny coat applied to the leather shoe loses the shine with growing usage, and eventually not only peels off but takes the colour coat with it — reducing the shoes’ life to one season.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App