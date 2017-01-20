Are Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor the new Kendall and Kylie of India?

Going by the photos shared on their respective Instagram accounts, the millennial girls are killing it in style, so much so, that now they are been deemed as the Kendall and Kylie of India. (Source: Instagram/Khushi Kapoor) Going by the photos shared on their respective Instagram accounts, the millennial girls are killing it in style, so much so, that now they are been deemed as the Kendall and Kylie of India. (Source: Instagram/Khushi Kapoor)

In an age of social media, your Instagram and Snapchat account can either make you or break you, especially if you are a celebrity or in this case, a celebrity kid. We are talking about the new batch of Bollywood celeb kids here and if you take their Instagram account into consideration, there’s no doubt that Navya Naveli Nanda and Aryan Khan are winning the race with a fan following of 176k and 129k. But Sridevi’s daughters Jhanvi and Khushi are slowly growing in popularity and most of it has got to do with their impeccable sense of style.

Going by the photos shared on their respective Instagram accounts, the millennial girls are killing it in style, so much so, that now they are been deemed as the Kendall and Kylie of India. We all know how the Jenner sisters are at the top of their game and how they have dominated the wardrobe choices of millions around the world – starting from gorgeous nude-hued outfits, kickass shoes and boots, lipshades, contour kits and strobing creams. We feel, Sridevi’s daughters are also on their way to becoming Insta-legends.

Recently, Jhanvi was seen in a gorgeous number from RS By Rippii Sethi. We are in love with the colorful gown with symmetrical prints and bright hues – and that sheer skirt with motifs is quite a beauty. Playful and light, perfect for days when you want to dress up good but don’t want to go out of your way. Also, this gown is awfully similar to the outfit Katy Perry wore in the Dark Horse video. All we can say is, all the finery hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Here are a few Insta posts where the sisters can be seen slaying it with their style:

What do you think about their sartorial choices? Let us know in the comments below.

