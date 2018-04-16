Anushka Sharma’s Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid sheer dress looks like a summer wardrobe staple

Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid dress. (Source: File Photo) Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid dress. (Source: File Photo)

From easy breezy salwaar kameez ensembles to laidback distressed jeans, Anushka Sharma’s airport attires have mostly been more about comfort. Remember the simple and sophisticated white and red suit set from Sabyasachi that the actor wore recently? Accentuated by a black fringe and sequin border, the outfit had looked like something we can beat the heat in.

And this time too, the actor was spotted keeping it comfortable in a flowy sheer logo midi dress from Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid at the Mumbai airport. The dress, worn with a white midi, was teamed with a pair of shell pink shoes from Puma. Sharma rounded out her look with minimal make-up and middle-parted hair.

Since we love the race-track inspired outfit, we delved into the numbers to find out how much the outfit cost and it turns out that it is priced at €330 (around Rs 27,000).

Get Anushka Sharma’s airport look for around Rs 27,000. (Source: sk.tommy.com) Get Anushka Sharma’s airport look for around Rs 27,000. (Source: sk.tommy.com)

Earlier, we saw Sharma in the stands cheering husband Virat Kohli during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and King XI Punjab. The actor had dressed sporty and comfortable in a black halter neck top and high-waist denim jeans.

Anushka Sharma during the IPL T20 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and King XI Punjab at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. (Source: APH Images) Anushka Sharma during the IPL T20 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and King XI Punjab at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. (Source: APH Images)

This month also saw Sharma sporting a white tee paired with basic black jeans. She had layered her outfit with a classy monochrome striped long jacket from Zara to keep her style game strong. Prada sunglasses and a backpack had complemented her look.

Anushka Sharma upscales her airport style with a Zara jacket. (Source: Instagram, zara.com) Anushka Sharma upscales her airport style with a Zara jacket. (Source: Instagram, zara.com)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you like her idea of comfy fashion? Let us know in the comments section below.

