Anushka Sharma’s super-cool street style is ideal for a Sunday picnic in the park

Do you like Anushka Sharma's cool and chic street style?

Anushka Sharma has quite often been spotted channelling chic and casual style. Be it showing us how to keep it classy yet comfy in a striped jumpsuit paired with a crop jacket or nailing fabulous winter street style in a long trench coat with a hoodie paired with distressed jeans, the actor Ae Dil Hai Muskil actor knows how to instantly glam up the fashion ante.

In yet another rendezvous with distressed jeans, the actor was recently spotted wearing a graphic printed grey sleeveless top teamed with a pair of ripped denims. The Ivy Park printed top is comfy yet stylish and an ideal choice to wear during summers. Not only with ripped denims, you can pair it denim skirts and bell-bottoms as well. You can also wear the cool tank top with a black blazer, if you want to sport some fabulous winter street style. You can recreate her outfit easily and can opt for it when going out for a brunch with your besties!

You can also team a graphic-printed top like the one worn by Anushka Sharma here with bell-bottoms and denim skirts.(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) You can also team a graphic-printed top like the one worn by Anushka Sharma here with bell-bottoms and denim skirts.(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Keeping her accessories minimal with dark sunglasses, a watch and white sneakers, the beauty rounded off her look with nude pink lips and wavy tresses.

Sharma’s jeans reminded us of the time when she opted for a pair of excessively ripped denims teamed with a striped shirt during Jab Harry Met Sejal promotions. But at the time, we didn’t quite take to the look:

But this time around, we have no such complaints. And what’s even better is that this look can be easily recreated. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

