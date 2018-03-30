Anushka Sharma’s pretty pink outfit is a perfect blend of contemporary and traditional fashion

Anushka Sharma looks stunning in a Patine Victorian dress, doesn’t she? (Source: Instagram/alliaalruffai) Anushka Sharma looks stunning in a Patine Victorian dress, doesn’t she? (Source: Instagram/alliaalruffai)

Whenever Anushka Sharma dons an ethnic wear, it mostly leaves fashion aficionados wanting for more. Be it her royal blue Palasi Varanasi brocade chand kurta, with Gorakh brocade pant and Vrinda organza odhani from Raw Mango or the bright yellow anarkali with silver gota pati work all over from Anita Dongre, she sure knows how to make heads turn. Continuing her fashionable streak, the Pari actor was recently spotted in a pink dress from Patine.

The chikan butti Victoria dress featured a wrap-over neckline and bell sleeves. Furthermore, it had an intricate colourful, floral embroidery work all over it. Styled by celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of large silver danglers from Purab Paschim. Apart from the styling, we totally liked the fact that it was a perfect blend of contemporary and traditional fashion — you can wear to a Sangeet ceremony or opt to wear it on a day out with your friends by giving it a casual twist. Her outfit is a great example of comfort and style.

Just like her outfit, her make-up and hairstyle were flawless too. A dewy sheen with a little blush on the cheeks, marsala lips and thickly-lined eyes with a little black bindi added a beautiful traditional touch to her look. Meanwhile, her hair was styled into a neat updo.

Sharma’s pink outfit only reminds us of her wedding day, when she was all decked up in a blush pink lehenga by designer Sabyasachi.

We think she looked all dreamy, what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

