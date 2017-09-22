Anushka Sharma’s latest outfit is all things quirky and glam

Anushka Sharma in Dhruv Kapoor creation from his Fall 17/18 collection. (Source: Instagram) Anushka Sharma in Dhruv Kapoor creation from his Fall 17/18 collection. (Source: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma is known for experimenting with her outfits, be it giving unusual twists to her desi wears or taking the ripped jeans trend to the next level. Yes, we are talking about that time when during the promotions of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, she went all out with her sartorial choices.

What we love about the ‘NH10’ actor is that she always keeps it interesting. Recently, we spotted her attending the Polaroid eyewear event in Mumbai while trying out different prints, patterns and silhouettes. It was a heady mix of stripes, bell-bottoms, colourful prints and ruffles. Phew! The Dhruv Kapoor creation from his Fall 17/18 collection is something off-beat and we are not sure if everyone can pull it off, but Sharma did while giving out bohemian vibes.

Styled by celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, she wore structured bell-bottom pants with thigh-high slits and a full-sleeved top with black and white stripes and ruffles on it. She rounded out the look with tan colour stilettos and no accessories. Even though she looked good, we think she could have done better.

All said and done, we love her neutral make-up and her half-up unkempt hairstyle. We think she looked too cute for words. It’s something we would definitely like to try out.

What do you think about the look? Let us know in the comments below.

