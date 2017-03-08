Anushka Sharma’s choice of outfits for Phillauri promotions is perfect #OOTD goals

Anushka Sharma during Phillauri promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram, Allia Al Rufai) Anushka Sharma during Phillauri promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram, Allia Al Rufai)

We have said this before and we’ll say it again, Anushka Sharma’s sense of style has always flipped between athleisure and princess-y. But one thing that’s always been constant is her propensity for comfort dressing. And just a few days back, the actress confirmed that her personal sense of style is chic and comfortable. Well, we aren’t complaining at all, considering her sartorial choices for Phillauri promotions.

Anushka Sharma in Hemant and Nandita. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma in Hemant and Nandita. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Recently, Sharma was seen rocking a skirt-and-a-top combo. She appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in a printed, halter-neck cold-shoulder top, which she paired with a blue and white stripe high-waisted, calf-length skirt, both from Hemant and Nandita. Tan and orange heels, cascading curls and nude make-up was what she opted for to complete the look.

Then there was this other time when we spotted her looking all adorable and chic in this denim outfit by Masaba Gupta. Allia Al Rufai did really well with the styling, letting the actress show off her killer abs. We love how she went for a top half bun here. The actress gave us another cool daytime look in a floral print ruffle Zara dress, which she paired with a pair of Valentino Rockstud Ballerinas.

She even rocked a pantsuit look. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, who is popularly known as Deepika Padukone‘s stylist, worked her magic on Sharma. The shiny pantsuit was paired with the pastel velvet tank from H&M and a pair of heels from Christian Louboutin. Celebrity make-up artist, Vardan Nayak gave her a natural look and bouncy waves. We think she looked lovely!

What do you think of her choices? Let us know in the comments below.

￼

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd