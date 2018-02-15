You’re going to love Anushka Sharma’s quirky backless dress for an afternoon date

Anushka Sharma wears a Two Studio Two outfit for Pari promotions. (Source: alliaalrufai/Instagram) Anushka Sharma wears a Two Studio Two outfit for Pari promotions. (Source: alliaalrufai/Instagram)

Black is a classic no matter where, but Anushka Sharma‘s been lately seen wearing quite a bit of it during the promotions of her upcoming film Pari. Though we haven’t quite taken to all her recent looks, but the latest in a chic black number from Two Studio Two is an example of summer street style that we can really get down with.

For the event, she donned a trendy backless striped dress and we liked the element of pinning the skirt under the strap of the dress that gave it an asymmetrical fall. We think it looked cool and trendy. Smart choice by stylist Allia Al Rufai to go with a sans accessories look. This was complemented with flawless nude make-up and neutral lips, courtesy make-up artist Puneet B Saini. Hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori rounded out the actor’s look by tying her hair into a casual but elegant knot. Catch a glimpse here.

Sharma added finishing touches to her look by pairing her attire with black strappy heels.

Earlier, we had seen Sharma slaying in another backless black outfit from Nikhil Thampi. The actor had managed to balance out the glamour of her sequinned pants with a plain structured kurta and we had loved her dramatic style statement. With Pari being touted as a horror flick, the newly-married actor is making sure that her promotional outfits are dramatic enough to grab eyeballs and we love her subtle yet emphatic looks.

What do you think about her look this time? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd