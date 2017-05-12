OOTD goals: Anushka Sharma wears Virat Kohli’s baseball cap to up her airport style

Is that Virat Kohli’s cap Anushka Sharma is wearing? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Is that Virat Kohli’s cap Anushka Sharma is wearing? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Carrying comfort on her sleeve, Anushka Sharma is someone who always gets her style statement right. If you need proof, look at her fashion diary during Phillauri promotions. The actress got it right every single time, whether it was carrying a Sabyasachi lehenga or flaunting a Gauri & Nainika jumpsuit with sheer details. What’s interesting to see is that her off-duty look is equally stylish, flipping between athleisure and princess-y.

Recently, Sharma was spotted at the airport wearing the most basic of cropped T-shirts and tights but she still managed to up her fashion game in the most interesting way. Looking all happy and bright, the actress teamed a soft pink tee which had ‘Pink AF’ written on it along with a pair of black skinny tights and black sneakers.

Her choice of accessory for this occasion was a black baseball cap and if you look closely, you will realise that it’s similar to the one Virat Kohli was seen wearing a few days back on the couple’s last date in Bengaluru.

Here’s a closer look at the photo of the cap which Sharma shared on Instagram a couple of days back.

It has the initials ‘VK’ embossed at the corner. Did she get one for herself or did she pick it up from his wardrobe as most girlfriends do? It remains a mystery but it’s good to see that even stars have the same habits as the common man.

Nevertheless, she looked good.

