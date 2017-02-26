Anushka Sharma’s latest cover shoot makes a strong sociocultural point in style

Fashion statement. (Source: File photo) Fashion statement. (Source: File photo)

Days after the Central Board of Film Certification denied a certificate to the critically acclaimed film Lipstick Under the Burkha for being ‘lady oriented’, among other very strange things, a leading fashion magazine’s cover featuring Anushka Sharma makes a valid and poignant point, and that too with style.

The latest March cover of Vogue India features the Phillauri actress exuding a chilled out, yet fierce attitude wearing a Dior tee with the slogan ‘We Should All Be Feminists’, paired with a sheer skirt with frills. Giving a casual feel to the look, stylist Anaita Adajania opted for black suede pumps with a printed backstrap, minimalist accessories adding to that ‘I don’t give a damn’ vibe included a simple black choker and a statement ring.

Her hair was done in a no-nonsense straight cut, with Sadhna-bangs, and the make-up was bold, striking and slightly grunge with graphic liner and a bright pop of pink.

The Counter Culture Queen @AnushkaSharma slaying on the cover of Vogue India, March 2017 Edition ❤🔥 #AnushkaOnVogue pic.twitter.com/pv6oKoCEf5 — CLUB ANUSHKA™ (@ClubAnushka) February 25, 2017

Now, we’re all aware that Sharma doesn’t believe in mincing words when it comes to sharing her opinion, and in the light of recent events in the film industry, the cover makes an important statement through fashion. In fact, this is also the same T-shirt to grace the cover of Vogue Korea.

The T-shirt itself has an interesting backgrounder. It was apparently designed by Dior’s first female creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri for her Spring-Summer 2017 collection, and was inspired by feminist writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s book of the same name – We Should All Be Feminists.

It was also sported by celebrities such as Rihanna earlier this year.

This is not the first time that T-shirt writing has been used to convey a message by an Indian celebrity, though the last time it ended up getting more brickbats than kudos. In 2016, Priyanka Chopra’s cover for Condé Nast Traveller – in which she wore a tee with the words Refugee, Immigrant, Outsider all struck out, while the word Traveller at the end wasn’t – was lambasted for being insensitive given that the world was dealing with the crisis of Syrian refugees.

