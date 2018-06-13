Anushka Sharma blends cool and comfortable for stylish airport look with Virat Kohli

What do you think about Anushka Sharma’s airport look? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) What do you think about Anushka Sharma’s airport look? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Anushka Sharma’s travel style has served as an inspiration for many fashion enthusiasts. Be it her flowy sheer logo midi dress from Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid or her glam take on semi-formals in a pair of high-waist, black trousers styled with a sleeveless, mustard coloured tank top, the Pari actor rarely fails to make a great street style statement.

This time too, Sharma lived up to the expectations as she sashayed down the Mumbai airport with Virat Kohli dressed in a pair of grey, loose-fitted, checkered trousers teamed with a white camisole. She further styled it with a crop denim jacket that added an interesting element to it. White sneakers, dark sunnies and a black backpack were accessorised with her outfit. Minimal make-up and a neat ponytail gave finishing touches to her look.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Virat Kohli opted for a pair of beige trousers teamed with a white tee and a black cap.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the Ae Dil Hai Muskil actor was seen wearing a pair of black trousers teamed with a light grey top, tucked-in and having folded sleeves. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, a statement watch and a black backpack. A dewy make-up palette with touseled gave finishing touches to her look.

Anushka Sharma opted for a grey-black combo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma opted for a grey-black combo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Sharma’s latest airport look? Let us know in the comments below.

