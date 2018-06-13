Anushka Sharma blends cool and comfortable for stylish airport look with Virat Kohli

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Anushka Sharma proved that she is the queen of street style while sashaying down the airport with Virat Kohli. She kept it cool and glamorous in a pair of checkered trousers and a denim jacket

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 13, 2018 12:11:09 pm
Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Anushka Sharma airport style, anushka sharma virat kohli airport, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma latest news, Anushka Sharma images, Anushka Sharma updates, indian express, indian express news What do you think about Anushka Sharma’s airport look? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)
Anushka Sharma’s travel style has served as an inspiration for many fashion enthusiasts. Be it her flowy sheer logo midi dress from Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid or her glam take on semi-formals in a pair of high-waist, black trousers styled with a sleeveless, mustard coloured tank top, the Pari actor rarely fails to make a great street style statement.

This time too, Sharma lived up to the expectations as she sashayed down the Mumbai airport with Virat Kohli dressed in a pair of grey, loose-fitted, checkered trousers teamed with a white camisole. She further styled it with a crop denim jacket that added an interesting element to it. White sneakers, dark sunnies and a black backpack were accessorised with her outfit. Minimal make-up and a neat ponytail gave finishing touches to her look.

Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Anushka Sharma airport style, anushka sharma virat kohli airport, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma latest news, Anushka Sharma images, Anushka Sharma updates, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Virat Kohli opted for a pair of beige trousers teamed with a white tee and a black cap.

Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Anushka Sharma airport style, anushka sharma virat kohli airport, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma latest news, Anushka Sharma images, Anushka Sharma updates, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the Ae Dil Hai Muskil actor was seen wearing a pair of black trousers teamed with a light grey top, tucked-in and having folded sleeves. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, a statement watch and a black backpack. A dewy make-up palette with touseled gave finishing touches to her look.

Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Anushka Sharma airport style, anushka sharma virat kohli airport, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma latest news, Anushka Sharma images, Anushka Sharma updates, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma opted for a grey-black combo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Sharma’s latest airport look? Let us know in the comments below.

