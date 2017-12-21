The Anushka-Virat-Sabyasachi love affair continues at Delhi reception; see pics

If you thought Anushka Sharma couldn’t look any more regal after the gorgeous pale-pink lehenga she wore on her wedding, you are wrong. Wearing a stunning Benarasi, Anushka Sharma looked a lovely bride at the wedding reception hosted in New Delhi, husband Virat Kohli’s hometown. The newlyweds went for Sabyasachi ensembles again, with the actor draping herself in a vibrant red six-yards, and Kohli keeping it simple and classy in black.
The designer had earlier revealed why he ditched his favourite red for the bride for their wedding. The designer on Instagram spoke about how an Indian wedding is incomplete without a touch of red. “I don’t think Indian brides feel complete without wearing the colour red.”
He also revealed how he was inspired by the traditional Bengali brides and hence opted for a red sari with intricate golden motifs and thin zardosi border adding finesse to the six yard.
But no wedding look is complete without jewellery. Sharma went for a traditional touch with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery — a diamond choker very similar to her engagement jewellery, a 22K gold jhumka with uncut diamonds and pearls.
Tying her hair into a neat bun, she rounded off her look with white gajra adorning it, dark kohled eyes and light brown lips, small red bindi and sindoor.
Kohli, on the other hand, chose to complement his new bride in a very subtle and elegant manner. He wore a black textured silk signature bandhgala with the house buttons in 18k gold. It was paired with a white silk kurta and an off-white hand-woven brocade churidaar.
And if you feel Anushka Sharma’s sari was gorgeous, take a close look at Kohli’s hand-embroidered antique Pashmina shawl from Sabyasachi’s ‘Kashmir Revival’ project. The dainty work on the shawl added a royal touch to his look. In fact, it reminded us of the style sensibilities of the Bengali babus during the pre-independence era. Teamed with black mojris, he couldn’t have looked any more dapper.
- Dec 22, 2017 at 1:26 pmWell... We have always had actors who resembled their Indian counterparts, now we have cricketers too :D Ahmed Shahzad, and more aptly Mohd. Hafeez looks like they are brothers to Kohli. Of course who resembles him more depends on whether he is clean-shaven or has a beard. With so much in common, how does this animosity brew between us. Even the brewing part is fine, I can it escalate to such a level. What a shame, we millennials need to put an end to this.Reply