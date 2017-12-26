Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Mumbai reception: Saina Nehwal fails to impress in a two-tone Neeta Lulla anarkali

Saina Nehwal in a Neeta Lulla creation. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Saina Nehwal in a Neeta Lulla creation. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After hot pink, blush pink emerged as a dominant colour in 2017. While Anushka Sharma and Sagarika Ghatge worked the soft, pastel shade during their weddings, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan gave some serious ethnic wear goals in the same. And just when we thought it’s an easy colour to pull off, Saina Nehwal made us think twice.

The Badminton ace was spotted attending Virushka’s Mumbai reception wearing a Neeta Lulla ensemble. The three-tiered anarkali featured hues of orange on the hemline and intricate floral embroidery on the bodice. She paired the sleeveless attire with a matching sheer dupatta, embroidered along the edges, which she wrapped around her shoulders. While the blush pink hue gave an elegant touch, it was the shades of orange that made the overall look rather weird.

However, we like Nehwal’s make-up and hairdo. The neutral make-up with the smokey eyes, soft pink lips and hair in soft waves made for a nice look.

Check out the photos here:

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd