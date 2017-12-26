Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli are pure gold in Sabyasachi outfits at their Mumbai reception

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Sabyasachi outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Sabyasachi outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Every bride dreams of having a Sabyasachi wedding and for Anushka Sharma, the dream has come true. From her wedding bridal lehenga with Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours to the vibrant red Banarasi sari with intricate golden motifs and thin zardosi border at the Delhi reception, her wedding outfits were craftsmanship at its best.

Not just her, even the groom stayed loyal to the designer throughout the celebrations. Two looks that we absolutely loved were Virat Kohli’s black textured silk signature bandhgala with hand-embroidered antique Pashmina shawl from Sabyasachi’s ‘Kashmir Revival’ project, and the other, an ivory sherwani with hand-embroidery in a vintage Banarasi pattern combined with a tussar stole with zardosi work along the border at their fairytale wedding in Borgo Finocchieto in Buoncovento, Italy.

We think the newlyweds are deserving of the ‘most stylish couple in town’ title. Reiterating their fashion acumen once again is the duo in beautiful Sabyasachi creations.

Sharma wanted to channelise old glamour into her look. So, the designer decided to add some modern touch to it with cut organza flowers, textured sequins and beaten silver threads in an ethereal smoky grey lehenga.

Meanwhile, Kohli looked like a royal in an Indigo velvet navy blue bandhgala and an ivory Jodhpuri trouser.

Take a look at the photos here:

We think the newlyweds looked regal at their Mumbai reception.

