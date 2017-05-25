Anushka Sharma rocks a very unusual jumpsuit at Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic screening

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli at the special screening of Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli at the special screening of Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anna Wintour once said, “You either know fashion or you don’t.” Looks like Anushka Sharma knows her way around. Not only does the actress ace Indian wear, she also plays beautifully with different styles and silhouettes. If you follow her style, you know that she does casual chic really well – right from her airport looks to her dates with rumoured beau Virat Kohli.

Recently, the actress was seen attending the special screening of Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams with a lot of style lessons to offer to budding fashionistas. The Phillauri actress kept it simple yet sharp in a strapless denim jumpsuit by Intrinsic by Muskaan Goswami from the SS17 collection.

We love the details on this one, like the slit on the side and the sleek layering on the bodice.

Anushka Sharma in a jumpsuit by Intrinsic by Muskaan Goswami. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma in a jumpsuit by Intrinsic by Muskaan Goswami. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai styled it well with a pair of Christian Louboutin studded flats, sunglasses and slightly tousled hair. We think she looked good.

Prior to this, Sharma was seen walking hand-in-hand with Virat Kohli at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s engagement bash in Mumbai in an LBD.

Anushka Sharma in a LBB. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma in a LBB. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We think she looked lovely in the Rutu Neeva figure-hugging dress with a keyhole detail and structured sleeve from their Fall 2017 collection, which she paired with strappy black heels. She styled it well with sleek, centre-parted hair, eyes beautifully defined by a black liner and heavy mascara, maroon nail polish and a nude lip shade in blush pink.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

