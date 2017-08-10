Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar: Who wore the cold shoulder dress better?

From L to R: Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty and Anushka Sharma. (Source: Instagram/psbhumi, afashionistasdiaries, alliaalrufai) From L to R: Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty and Anushka Sharma. (Source: Instagram/psbhumi, afashionistasdiaries, alliaalrufai)

It’s not just us, looks like fashion enthusiasts across the country are crushing on cold shoulder outfits. The trend which caught up with the Bollywood brigade earlier this year, is still going strong with regular sightings of the beauties taking the style in a cool new direction. We have a few favourites but the list is growing with each passing day. We will get to that later, but first let’s see how well Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty and Bhumi Pednekar who were recently spotted embracing the trend wore it.

Anushka Sharma picked up a beautiful blue dress with mustard prints along the neckline, bodice, and hemline, from Ritu Kumar while promoting her upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

We would love to add this boho maxi dress to our wardrobe as it’s a lovely medley of styles and cuts – look at the high neckline and cold shoulder details, it’s just beautiful. She styled it well with a pair of tan heels from Aquazzura, gold hoops from Urban Outfitters, fresh face make-up and a crown braid hairdo.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty was seen attending a party in a black cold shoulder and ruffle detail dress from &Other Stories. We love the gold heart prints and the beautiful fall of the outfit.

Her choice of accessories – gold Tribute heels from Yves Saint Laurent and a black Alexander McQueen clutch – added a nice touch to her look. She did good for herself.

However, Bhumi Pednekar’s styling did not impress us much. The green and black leopard print pleated hem dress from Michael Kors is pretty but we did not like the way she wore it with a broad belt.

We think she should have gone for a sleek one, probably in black and gold. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor could have done better.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

