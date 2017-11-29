Anushka Sharma’s love affair with black Sabyasachi lehengas continues at Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge wedding

Referrring to Anushka Sharma and Sagarika Ghatge as “The Sabyasachi women”, the celebrated designer himself took to Instagram to share pictures of the two beautiful women.(Source: File Photo) Referrring to Anushka Sharma and Sagarika Ghatge as “The Sabyasachi women”, the celebrated designer himself took to Instagram to share pictures of the two beautiful women.(Source: File Photo)

In what was the most talked about wedding in recent times, actor Sagarika Ghatge got married to cricketer Zaheer Khan. While her smile was enchanting enough, Ghatge also managed to floor bridal fashion hawkers looking beautiful in her Anita Dongre, Sabyasachi and Falguni and Shane Peacock lehengas. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, who joined in the celebrations with Virat Kohli, managed to leave us all just as enthralled in her rich Sabyasachi outfit. Referring to the duo as “The Sabyasachi women”, the celebrated designer himself took to Instagram to share pictures.

Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Sharma looked drop-dead gorgeous in a full-sleeved embellished choli that she paired with a voluminous black lehenga, with small prints all over. She chose to keep her make-up simple and yet managed to look regal with deep kohled eyes, a bindi and neatly mid-parted hair tied into a low bun. She wore chandbali earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection.

Interestingly, while many refrain from wearing black to weddings because it is considered “inauspicious”, Sharma had previously worn a black Sabyasachi traditional number to Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding as well. Looking lovely in the black and gold ensemble, she wore chandelier earrings by Shillpa Purii and bangles by Johri by Amaze Jewels, a black bindi and a similar hairdo as this time.

