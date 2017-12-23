Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor sum up their fashionable year in three classy outfits

Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor share their stories in Forbes magazine’s December issue. (Source: File Photo) Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor share their stories in Forbes magazine’s December issue. (Source: File Photo)

Anushka Sharma has been on a roll lately with her back-to-back glorious appearances in Sabyasachi ensembles. But it’s not just her ethnic game that is strong. Recently, the actor appeared in Forbes magazine’s December issue, where she looked really sharp while sharing her story of how spontaneity helped her wear many hats like that of a producer, actor and entrepreneur.

Clad in a trench coat from her own brand, Nush, the actor looked her bubbly self. We like the moss green number, which she paired with black heels. Though the actor’s outfit was simple enough, her disarming smile made up for all the charm. Check out her look here.

The magazine also featured Priyanka Chopra where she was seen in a peach strapless ruffled asymmetric top with a fringe skirt. It was the same outfit she had worn to the People’s Choice Awards. The actor looked like a perfect marriage of goofy yet chic in her happy peach ensemble, which she teamed with silver high heels. See pic here.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor who appeared in the magazine as well, looked dashing in his black high-neck sweater, which he teamed with basic black pants. Stylist Anisha Jain added layers to the Padmavati actor’s attire with a polka dot printed blazer.

Celebs like PV Sindhu and Rajkummar Rao also appear in the magazine. Check out their styles here.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd