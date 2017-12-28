Anushka Sharma’s post-wedding style is super comfy yet classy

Anushka Sharma was seen pairing a striped jumpsuit with a black jacket. (Source: File Photo) Anushka Sharma was seen pairing a striped jumpsuit with a black jacket. (Source: File Photo)

From her fairytale Tuscan wedding in a blush pink lehenga to the grand reception in a gorgeous golden lehenga, Anushka Sharma has kept us hooked on to her stunning looks. Not only her wedding attires, her casual style too made heads turn. The actor who was earlier spotted channelising easy breezy airport fashion in a Sabyasachi kurta palazzo combo, continued her fashionable streak, this time in a striped jumpsuit, while heading to South Africa with Virat Kohli.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor stepped out wearing a black and white striped jumpsuit, which she paired with black cropped jacket. While jumpsuits were usually thought of as summery outfits, Sharma showed us how to sport it during winters as well with a waist-length jacket. Keeping her make-up minimal, she gave finishing touches to her look with nude lips and let her mane flow.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look stylish as they sashay down the airport. (Source: File Photo) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look stylish as they sashay down the airport. (Source: File Photo)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were heading to South Africa. (Source: File Photo) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were heading to South Africa. (Source: File Photo)

Looks like a jumpsuit is Sharma’s favourite casual pick as prior to this, she was seen in a denim jumpsuit while arriving at the St Regis hotel in Mumbai, the venue of her wedding reception. The button-down outfit was teamed with a pair of white sneakers. We love how the actor kept her look simple with a pair of glares and tied her hair in a bun.

So, what do you think about Sharma’s casual style? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd