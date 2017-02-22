Ranveer Singh or Anushka Sharma: Who carried the ‘brocade blazer’ look better?

While outfits in brocade are somewhat of a common sight at big fat Indian weddings, we hardly get to spot it in western wear. But looks like, now, it has made its way onto to the wardrobes of celebs. (Source: Instagram) While outfits in brocade are somewhat of a common sight at big fat Indian weddings, we hardly get to spot it in western wear. But looks like, now, it has made its way onto to the wardrobes of celebs. (Source: Instagram)

Brocade, the lush and plush fabric – which is actually an embossed woven silk material shot through with metallic threads – has been making quite an impact on international runways these days. While outfits in this fabric are somewhat of a common sight at big fat Indian weddings, we hardly get to spot it in western wear. But looks like, now, it has made its way onto to the wardrobes of celebs, for that matter, even our Bollywood celebs. And guess what? They are teaming it up with regular western wear. Whether they are nailing the look is a different matter altogether.

Recently, Anushka Sharma was seen carrying an androgynous look at the Mirchi Music Awards in Roberto Cavalli. The black and gold brocade blazer looked really rich and dramatic. The Phillauri actress paired it with a black top and lovely metallic silver bootleg pants. She complemented her outfit with gold pointed toe pumps, sleek slicked back hair, nude make-up and oxblood nails. While we love the pieces individually, we don’t quite like the overall effect. A pair of toned down gold pants would have done the trick here.

Ranveer Singh in a black and gold brocade blazer.

And while we are talking about brocade blazers, Padmavati actor Ranveer Singh was seen in a custom made suit way back in 2013. We know it’s been a long time since then but we couldn’t help but compare. The flashy brocade jacket is quite a vision in itself. Singh paired it with simple black trousers, a black shirt and a black silk bow tie. He complemeted the look with studded Louboutin loafers in black. Not a fan of this look either.

Compared to Ranveer, we think Anushka fared much better. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

