Anushka Sharma gives us scary, washed-out vibes with this weird shirt during Pari promotions

Anushka Sharma’s choice of ensemble for a promotional event for Pari was a wash-out. (Source: alliaalrufai/ Instagram) Anushka Sharma’s choice of ensemble for a promotional event for Pari was a wash-out. (Source: alliaalrufai/ Instagram)

Though Anushka Sharma has wowed us in ethnic outfits many times, her run with contemporary numbers hasn’t been all that good. The actor, who finished last year on a fashion high, with her stunning Sabyasachi outfits at her wedding, left us disappointed this time when she stepped out in a monochrome ensemble.

Sharma is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Pari, and was spotted in a long white top from Two Point Two. The shirt had ribbed sleeves and a rather abstract pattern embroidered across the front. It seems Sharma is incorporating the scary vibes from her on-screen persona from the horror flick Pari into her off-screen styling during the promotions, or maybe we should credit stylist Allia Al Rufai for that. Because the black and white pattern has a rather disturbing element and vibe to it. Though Al Rufai tried to go the classy route by teaming it with a pair of black flared pants from H&M, we think she failed to pull it off this time.

One element that we like is the pair of Gucci strappy heels in black that the actor sported, which looked chic and upped the ante of her attire overall. However, they did were out of sync with Sharma’s top, which would be more suited being framed as a painting in a museum of horrors.

For the make-up, artist Subbu went with a nude palette and neutral lips. We think a pop of colour would have definitely brightened up the actor’s ensemble. Her sleek middle-parted hair by stylist Franco Vallelonga made her look wan and dull, and we wish she had gone for a feistier look.

We think Sharma’s look was a big disappointment this time. What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments below.

