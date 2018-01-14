Anushka Sharma or Sridevi: Who wore the ivory embroidered ensemble better?

Anushka Sharma and Sridevi bring back the softer palette in ivory tones. (Source: alliaalrufai, eshaamiin/ Instagram) Anushka Sharma and Sridevi bring back the softer palette in ivory tones. (Source: alliaalrufai, eshaamiin/ Instagram)

After her enchanting wedding attires, Anushka Sharma made it clear that it is ‘the more, the better’ for her. And maintaining the streak, the actor recently wowed us in a gorgeous piece with intricate Kashmiri work by Manish Malhotra. Attending the Mumbai Police Umang Show 2018, the actor wore an ivory floor-length suit. We like the semi-sheer piece with the generous threadwork on it, which was complemented by a tulle dupatta with a heavy border.

Stylist Allia Al Rufai accessorised the glamorous outfit with a pair of kundan danglers. Though we love the actor’s suit, her make-up was a big disappointment. Sharma went with nude make-up and smokey eyes, but we think she looked tired. She rounded out her look with a loose ponytail but, we wish she had gone with a sleek chignon instead. Catch a glimpse here.

Meanwhile, Sridevi attended the same event in an ivory ensemble from Falguni and Shane Peacock. The actor went with a semi-sheer piece with the designers’ intricate threadwork and sequins. Stylist Eshaa Amiin complemented the anarkali with a pair of kundan danglers and a cocktail ring from Begani Jewels.

The actor’s make-up was spot on with a dewy sheen and nude lips. We, especially love the side braid chignon she sported that looked very charming.

Though both the actors wore their outfits well, we think Sridevi takes the cake this time. Who do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.

