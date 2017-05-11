Anushka Sharma or Sonakshi Sinha: Who wore the cold-shoulder top better?

Sonakshi Sinha (L) and Anushka Sharma embracing the cold-shoulder trend. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha (L) and Anushka Sharma embracing the cold-shoulder trend. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Cold-shoulder tops are all the rage right now. From Bollywood celebs to your next-door fashionista, everybody can be seen embracing this trend. What’s evident from a number of public appearances is that Sonakshi Sinha too seems to be a big fan of this style. Recently, she was seen wearing a cool blue-striped cold-shoulder number.

Sinha’s high-neck top was really summery and it came with frills layered on the sleeves, along with lace on the hems.

Sonakshi Sinha in a blue cold-shoulder top. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha in a blue cold-shoulder top. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Noor actress kept it simple by pairing it with a light wash denim and white pumps. Wearing her hair straight, she went for a dewy sheen make-up with a winged eyeliner, mascara-lined lashes and her favourite nude pink lip shade. Even though it was a good attempt, we wish she would have gone a little easy on the make-up as the white patch along her jawline is pretty obvious. Other than that, she looked good.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was seen giving us major fashion goals for our next travel outfit.

Anushka Sharma spotted at the airport with Anushka Sharma spotted at the airport with Virat Kohli . (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Phillauri actress was spotted at the airport along with Virat Kohli looking really comfortable in a blush pink, cold-shoulder sweatshirt with tattered details on it, which she wore with a pair of black skinny jeans and ankle length booties. With hair pulled back into a messy ponytail, she rounded off her look with just a hint of pink on her lips, a black backpack, a metallic watch and dark shades. We think she did justice to her look.

This time we can’t really decide on the winner as Sharma looked chic and so did Sinha minus her make-up blunder. We will go with a tie.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

