Anushka Sharma or Shraddha Kapoor: Who looks better in the Ritu Kumar dress?

Anushka Sharma has been experimenting with her sartorial choices a lot these days. From minting ethnic magic to giving fashion goals in cool casuals, the diva’s style chart has certainly gone up a few notches. We witnessed her sporting quite a few stylish looks for the promotions of her film Jab Harry Met Sejal and a beautiful Ritu Kumar dress topped our list. We believe the 29-year-old did perfect justice to the boho-chic outfit.

Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor was also caught wearing the same dress at the screening of Begum Jaan earlier this year. Steal a glance at how the two actresses channeled their looks.

ANUSHKA SHARMA’S SASSY STYLE GAME

Sharma caught on the cold-shoulder printed dress with a lot of sass and spunk. Accenting it right with a pair of heels from Aquazzura, she brought an edge of panache to her look. Keeping the hippie style alive, she complemented it with a pair of basic hoops from Urban Outfitters. Her braided hair, which was left open, was quite a delightful change and it gelled well with her outfit!

SHRADDHA KAPOOR’S EASY BREEZY LOOK

Kapoor gave the dress a slightly casual twist. Complementing it with tan sandals and a matching bag, she tied her middle-parted hair in a ponytail. The actress styled it with a natural make-up and a soft pink lip shade.

While both of them looked great, we think Sharma takes the cake in this fashion face-off! Who do you think looks better? Tell us in the comments below.

