Anushka Sharma or Kriti Sanon: Who flaunted the Deme jacket better?

Anushka Sharma has often confessed that she loves to be comfortable in what she wears. Well, we certainly don’t see any problem with that at all. Over the years, the actress has tried different styles and captivated fashion aficionados with her fashion statements. While her sartorial choices for Phillauri promotions have been the talk of the town, the 28-year-old called for quite a lot of attention in her cool and casual attires.

From her printed, halter-neck cold-shoulder top and skirt from Hemant & Nandita to floral print ruffle Zara dress, the all denim dress designed by Masaba Gupta and the pantsuit look from H&M — Sharma has been stealing the show with her style game.

ANUSHKA SHARMA’S REVERSIBLE CAPE

The actress charmed onlookers again when she stepped out in a figure-hugging H&M lime dress with a reversible cape picked from Deme by Gabriella. Steal a glance at her look here:

Pairing it with white sneakers, she looked fresh and cute in the attire! Also, we think her hairstyle, that celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai styled her in, wins her extra brownie points.

KRITI SANON’S DENIM JACKET

Kriti Sanon, who also caught many eyeballs as the showstopper in a beautiful pink lehenga for designer duo Sukriti & Akriti, has also been making the right moves when it comes to flaunting fashion. The actress was spotted sporting a similar look. See what she wore here:

The 26-year-old nailed the denim look when she wore a silk lace slip, leather waist belt and oversized denim jacket, all from Deme by Gabriella. Just like Sharma, Sanon also went for white canvas sneakers along with the look. What a coincidence, isn’t it?

We think both the looks are worth giving a shot! Sharma’s get-up, however, takes the cake, but only by a small margin. Which look would you opt for? Tell us your choice in the comments below.

