Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli – Sabyasachi: The designer formula for a picturesque Tuscan wedding

While Anushka Sharma personified a Sabyasachi bride, Virat Kohli looked no less as a Sabyasachi groom. (Source: Sabyasachi/ Instagram) While Anushka Sharma personified a Sabyasachi bride, Virat Kohli looked no less as a Sabyasachi groom. (Source: Sabyasachi/ Instagram)

When ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee had posted a p kicture of then newlyweds Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan and now newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with the caption ‘The Sabyasachi Women’ around two weeks back, we should ideally have taken the hint. It was really an indication towards the Sabyasachi brides, as on Monday (December 11), Sharma and Kohli tied the knot looking every bit resplendent in Sabyasachi wedding wear from head to toe.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took the Internet by storm with their wedding announcement and couple of beautiful photos – giving brides and grooms around the world some major #weddingweargoals, and it’s all thanks to the ace designer – whose creations even Deepika Padukone once dreamt of owning – Sabyasachi.

Sharma is the perfect example of the quintessential Sabyasachi bride decked in traditional uncut diamond bridal jewellery with heavy mathapith and nath and, of course, a gorgeous, delicately hand-embroidered yet elaborate ensemble.

Wearing a customised pale pink lehenga with Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours, Sharma looked ethereal. The embellished choli with silver-gold metal thread, pearls and beads with multicolour floral motif was delicate and exuded finesse.

Sharma also wore bridal jewellery from Sabyasachi’s Heritage Jewellery collection and it was equally stunning. The handcrafted choker, jhumakas and the mathapith flaunted uncut diamonds, pale pink spinel and baroque Japanese cultured pearls. She also donned a choker of uncut diamonds, a signature Sabyasachi design that personifies his love of making jewellery in an old-fashioned way.

Paired with complementing blush pink and peach roses, she couldn’t have looked prettier. Maintaining a nude palette, she went with dewy make-up, light gloss on the lips and a simple bindi, rounding off her bridal look.

Virat Kohli too looked great in an ivory sherwani also by Sabyasachi, but clearly, his better half stole the show. Wearing a hand-embroidered off-white raw-silk bandhgala, with golden motifs, he looked dapper. Matching Sharma’s lehenga, he wore a pagdi made with old rose gold kota safa with zardosi work border. And complementing it was an exquisite kalgi (turban pin), also consisting of small uncut diamonds.

Sabyasachi, unveiling his wedding collection earlier this year, had written, “Call it clichéd but men look their best during their weddings if they wear ivory,” and he dressed Kohli exactly the same way. His idea of a Sabyasachi groom wearing white textured sherwani with gold buttons along with kota safa, is nothing but a “poet in waiting”.

And it was not just the wedding, the Kolkata-born designer also dressed them for their mehendi ceremony and engagement.

While Anushka Sharma looked regal on her wedding, she went pop and boho for her mehendi ceremony, wearing a graphic fuschia pink and orange lehenga skirt, adorned with gota and marori. It was paired with a cobalt blue top with bright coloured florals printed on it. She paired with just heavy jhumkas crafted with Iranian turquoise, tourmalines, uncut diamonds and Japanese cultured pearls. She chose a nude palette for her make-up, nude lips and sleek hair added finishing touches to her attire.

Kohli went with a classic white khadi kurta and churidaar with a silk Nehru jacket in fuchsia, matching with the bride. To add some edge to his look, it was paired with golden Sabyasachi House blaazer buttons and a customised tan brown juttis with zardosi crest.

And if you love Sharma’s wedding look, wait till you see what she wore on the engagement. Wearing an plush maroon velvet Sabyasachi sari, she looked classy like a diva from the ’60s. The signature Gulkand Burgandy sari with fine zardosi border had small buti with miniature pearls. The pallu had an intricate floral pattern with zardosi and pearl works — all handcrafted by India’s finest artisan.

Sharma chose a classic uncut diamond choker with Japanese pearls and tiny emeralds with matching studs. To round off her look, she opted for a neat bun and adored her hair with dark red roses, kohled eyes, nude lips and small bindi.

We love all their looks but do you? Tell us in comments below which look you like the most.

