Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora show how to add oomph to casuals with this simple trick

Keeping up with the trends is almost a necessity nowadays, and you might want to keep a few knick-knacks handy to upscale your outfit effortlessly — that too, in a jiffy. Casuals can easily pass for a fashionable street style. But, if you’re wondering how to amp up your outfit to look a tad bit more trendy, here are some tips and tricks for you.

Bollywood celebs seem to have mastered the art to stay comfy and at the top of the fashion meter at the same time. One such fashionista is Anushka Sharma, who was recently clicked at the airport keeping it casual in a jeans and T-shirt.

The Pari actor chose to travel comfortably in a white Tee paired with basic black jeans. She layered her outfit with a classy monochrome striped long jacket from Zara to keep her style game strong.

We like the actor’s effortless styling that was trendy as well as added oomph to the basic jeans and Tee. She rounded out her look with her Prada sunglasses and backpack.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was seen at a Mumbai restaurant wearing a striped pants from a similar Zara pantsuit set. The 44-year-old paired them with a black tank top and a quirky Gucci sling bag. She rounded out her look with minimal make-up.

Would you try out these simple style tricks? What do you think of their looks? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

