Anushka, Kareena, Sagarika: Take cues from Bollywood celebs on how to nail blush pink this wedding season

Looks like pink is the new black in Bollywood, at least when it comes to ethnic wear. This year, we saw a lot of Bollywood fashionistas experimenting with different shades of the hue, including hot pink, but the one that caught our attention is the beautiful blush pink.

While the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kangana Ranaut chose it for their public appearances, Anushka Sharma picked it up as the colour for her wedding trousseau. We think it looked beautiful on the newly-wed and it could serve as inspiration to you with the ongoing wedding season. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma

It’s been a while since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married but we still can’t stop gushing over how beautiful the NH10 actor looked on her big day. Sharma looked resplendent in a customised pale pink lehenga from Sabyasachi featuring Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours. The embellished choli with silver-gold metal thread, pearls and beads with multi-colour floral motif was delicate and exuded finesse.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in a pale pink, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga, featuring colourful floral embroidery all over it. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, she accessorised her look with a pair of danglers and matching kadaas. If you are thinking of wearing a similiar lehenga, you can drape the dupatta in a different way and can also opt for a messy bun updo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor looked like a million bucks in a Faraz Manan ensemble. She teamed the V-neck salwar suit with embellished flared pants along with a matching dupatta and accessorised her look with statement jewellery from Malabar Gold and Diamonds. We also love the way she tied her hair in a soft neat bun. Kapoor’s look is a beautiful blend of subtlety and elegance.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked pretty in a hand-printed pink floral Sabyasachi lehenga with a heavily embroidered full-sleeve pastel shade choli. With minimalist make-up and a simple hairdo, the upcoming actor rounded off her look with big chunky studs. Her look is the perfect choice for a mehendi or sangeet ceremony. You can alternatively pair the lehenga with an embellished choli, if you want to wear it on a wedding night.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut gave out major royal vibes in a gorgeous floral sequinned net sari by Sabyasachi from his Udaipur collection. Pairing it with a matching sequinned blouse, layered necklaces from Kishandas and jootis from Needledust, she looked absolutely gorgeous. We love how her hair was tied up in a centre-parted bun and a tiny bindi was added as a finishing touch. Rather than a sleeveless blouse, you can also team it with a half-length or three-quarter sleeve blouse to beat the winter chill.

Shilpa Shetty

Wearing a splendid blush pink sari teamed with a plain black blouse from the house of Monisha Jaising, the actor looked absolutely breathtaking. The trick that worked for her is the beautiful belt, which acted as a kamarbandh too. Words fall short of praising Shetty’s brilliance in playing up the plain colour so well.

Sagarika Ghatge

Sagarika Ghatge looked gorgeous in a blush pink lehenga-sari that had gotapatti detailing on it. We think her styling was on point with the the statement jewellery, matha patti and minimal make-up. You can team it with a contrasting blouse or drape the pallu over your shoulder to give it a shawl-like, regal effect.

Wouldn’t you like to try the beautiful colour this wedding season? Let us know in the comment’s section below.

