Anushka, Kangana, Shilpa, Taapsee: Who wore the sari better?

Haute couture gowns might be all the rage at red carpet events these days, but there is nothing as elegant as a sari. How much ever you try to keep up with the latest trends, there’s a chance you might go wrong trying to make an impact. But here’s the thing, you can never go wrong with the six long yards. Recently, we saw our Bollywood beauties looking graceful in the traditional Indian-wear and we are more than happy. Take a look.

Quirky touch: At an event in Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut was seen in a beautiful blue sari with interesting dog motifs all over it. It’s interesting to see how this sari designed by her stylist Ami Patel in collaboration with Madhurya for their first joint collection ‘The First Saree’ steered away from traditional prints and, instead, went quirky. We think she looked absolutely lovely pairing her sari with jewellery from Jaipur Gems, an updo and soft make-up.

Soft and elegant: Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty was spotted in a pristine white sari by Mayyur Girotra with a glitter rose pattern running over the border. Now, this lady knows how to work her way around a sari and this time too, she didn’t disappoint us. We are in love with how she teamed it up with a striped pattern sleeveless blouse and styled it perfectly with pearl earrings and a gold clutch.

Floral beauty: Anushka Sharma picked a floral printed sari by Sabyasachi for an event which she teamed with a black open-back blouse, a beautiful wispy top bun and red lips. We think she looked lovely.

The power of applique: Recently, Taapsee Pannu shared a photo on her Instagram account where she was seen in a powder blue sari with a heavy floral lazer cut applique border by Archana Rao. The actress complemented her look with a bindi, a pair of earrings and an updo. Not much to fault here, she looked beautiful.

