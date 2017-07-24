Anushka Sharma’s tomboy avatar or floral number — which do you like better?

Which of Anushka Sharma’s two looks do you prefer? (Source: Allia Al Rufai/Instagram) Which of Anushka Sharma’s two looks do you prefer? (Source: Allia Al Rufai/Instagram)

It was only recently that Anushka Sharma’s sultry shoot for the cover of a magazine sent hearts into a tizzy. The talented actor, awaiting the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, looked ravishing in a risqué grey Fendi dress and tousled hair. Known for her impressive fashion sense as much as for her acting prowess, the 29-year-old was recently seen in two versatile, poles-apart fashion avatars.

Among the who’s who of Bollywood attending Filmfare magazine editor Jitesh Pillai’s birthday party, Sharma was spotted in a breezy Hemant and Nandita floral maxi dress. The high-necked outfit had an asymmetrical hemline with layered effect. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, she paired her outfit with nude strappy heels from Gianvito Rossi and chose to wear jewellery from Isharya for the birthday bash.

With her wavy hair mid-parted and styled into a low pony tail, Sharma looked good, but was this one of her best looks? Not really.

However, she managed to look her sporty and casual best in her tomboy avatar. In a striped shirt from Tommy and Hilfiger in its signature colours tucked into a pair of high-waisted distressed jeans from Pull & Bear, embellished beige colour heels from AQUAZZURA by Edgardo Osorio, Sharma looked her usual, confident self. What could be categorised as easily-imitable high-street fashion, Sharma’s casual style could be a bookmark in the style file of college-goers. Her understated make up and wavy mid-parted hair styled by celebrity stylist Franco Vallelonga was also on-point.

Which of her two looks do you like better? let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd