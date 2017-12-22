Anushka Sharma glows as a new bride in Raw Mango’s royal blue

Anushka Sharma chose to accessorise simply with a pair of earrings to go along with the boat-necked Raw Mango kurta.(Source: Raw Mango/Instagram) Anushka Sharma chose to accessorise simply with a pair of earrings to go along with the boat-necked Raw Mango kurta.(Source: Raw Mango/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fairytale wedding at Tuscany in Italy must have been a hush-hush affair, but when the photos of the gorgeous bride and the handsome groom blessed people on social media later in the day, it did not take a lot of time for many to fall in love with their Sabyasachi wedding couture. While we continue to crush over the pastel, blush-pink lehenga featuring Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours that the actor was wearing on her big day, it is now a simple and elegant Raw Mango suit that she wore while visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has turned fashion heads.

She wore a royal blue Palasi Varanasi brocade Chand kurta, with Gorakh brocade pant and Vrinda organza odhani from Raw Mango and looked beautiful. Styled by celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, Sharma chose to keep her make-up minimal, except for a red bindi that blended well with the traditional churidar look.

She chose to accessorise simply with a pair of earrings to go along with the boat-necked kurta. Smiling her radiant smile, Sharma chose to keep her hair open, mid-parted and gave it a textured, wavy style. Previously, Sharma was seen wearing hot pink Mashru Imarti kurta, Nikhat Varanasi brocade pants and Jahanzeb organza odhani from Raw Mango.

